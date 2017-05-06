ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 295 reviews

Plushberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Pine
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 66 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 295 reviews

Plushberry
  • Pine
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

210 people reported 1500 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

295

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Plushberry
First strain child
American Beauty
child
Second strain child
Blackberry Diesel
child

Products with Plushberry

