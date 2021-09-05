Pomelo reviews
Pomelo strain effects
O........0
September 5, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
10/10 type of strain where you forget where you are and are like really in the moment. Definitely my #1. Sheers away anxiety and depression and produces laughter and you feel really happy
M........9
October 2, 2021
Happy
hands down my favorite and I probably won't ever be able to find more it's amazing anxiety gone depression gone fibromyalgia pain is at a bearable place I love this strain!!! ps 5 stars isn't enough for this one it needs extra stars lol
c........o
October 23, 2021
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Gas
S........5
May 11, 2021
Very Potent had my nose running for hours !!
J........9
March 28, 2021
its very potent has an apricot and orange taste sweet citrus aroma nice dense nugs that breaks down nicely
s........9
March 8, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
This is a the best lemon-citrus strain you can get if you want to get something like lemon haze or sour diesel just get this instead
c........1
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Pomelo Deisel review: Absolute Fire! Got an 1/8 of Savvy “Untrimmed” which was quality bud - smaller nugs but mostly trimmed up - Smell is amazing! Taste is amazing! Stone is amazing! If you want a sativa dominant hybrid that will relax and have you in the moment, feeling uplifted and in awe, look no further.
b........m
October 16, 2022
Energetic
Focus most definitely energetic