Pomelo
Pomelo is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain bred exclusively by Cookies. Named after the large bright fruit that bares its name, Pomelo is a vibrant strain that gives users a happy head high and pairs well with activities like socializing and video games with friends. This strain has an aroma that unsuprisingly smells like bitter citrus but tastes sweet like a ripe stone fruit - think peaches and apricots. Pomelo is a beautiful strain with thick, frosty trichomes and stunning orange hairs.
Pomelo strain effects
Pomelo strain reviews
September 5, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
October 2, 2021
Happy
October 23, 2021
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed