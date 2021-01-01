Loading…

Pootie Tang reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pootie Tang.

Pootie Tang effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

8 people reported 25 effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
12% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Spasticity
12% of people say it helps with spasticity
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress

