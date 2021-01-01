Loading…

Pootie Tang

Hybrid
Pootie Tang is a rare sativa-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing LA Kush and Tang Tang. It's an energetic strain that is known to be a good mid-day pick me up. Pootie Tang tastes tangy and earthy with a hint of citrus. However, the smell and flavor of Pootie Tang are a little misleading—based on its parents, you might think Pootie Tang would taste like sweet citrus, but it will offer a more earthy and sour taste, like a grapefruit. Smoking Pootie Tang will leave you with a classic head high and some buzzyness. Consumers should know that Pootie Tang is a creeper strain, meanning that the effects tend to come on slowly. It's important to be patient with Pootie Tang and give it a moment to fully creep into your consciousness.

Pootie Tang effects

8 people reported 25 effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
12% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Spasticity
12% of people say it helps with spasticity
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress

Pootie Tang reviews12

