Pop Rocks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pop Rocks.
Pop Rocks strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Pop Rocks strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
d........k
April 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I have hEDS, MCAS, and POTS. This strain helps with that type of pain while still allowing me to feel like I can function. I love this strain.
M........4
April 3, 2024
purple pop rocks
y........s
June 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I love it, it tastes really good and it gives a really good high, relaxing, but also happy
d........0
August 31, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Okay this is probably one of the most heady strains I’ve smoked in a while. I’m talking almost equivalent to wax heady. If that makes sense. I feel like I’m on a simple floating cloud of euphoria but I also find it very easy to fixate and hyperfocus into whatever I may be doing. So in turn I have smoked it to get tasks done as well.. that was until after trying to do housework and being like “holy sheeeeet I’m just way to high!” Mind you I’m normally a glass smoker and tend to smoke a bowl or two at a time and with this strain. I swear one is all you may need!
s........n
October 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Was a really clean high. Made music sound amazing and helped a lot with joint pain
n........e
September 1, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Dry eyes
It has small buds, and a mild taste.
y........t
October 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s got a pissy aroma and very little taste to be celebrated but it hit me like a Louisville slugger. Almost a narcotic effect but hard on my throat
b........9
May 23, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
One of my favorite strains