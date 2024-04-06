Pop Rocks reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pop Rocks.

write a review

Pop Rocks strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Euphoric

Pop Rocks strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Inflammation
    30% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain

Pop Rocks reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 6, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I have hEDS, MCAS, and POTS. This strain helps with that type of pain while still allowing me to feel like I can function. I love this strain.
5 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
purple pop rocks
3 people found this helpful
June 22, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I love it, it tastes really good and it gives a really good high, relaxing, but also happy
3 people found this helpful
August 31, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Okay this is probably one of the most heady strains I’ve smoked in a while. I’m talking almost equivalent to wax heady. If that makes sense. I feel like I’m on a simple floating cloud of euphoria but I also find it very easy to fixate and hyperfocus into whatever I may be doing. So in turn I have smoked it to get tasks done as well.. that was until after trying to do housework and being like “holy sheeeeet I’m just way to high!” Mind you I’m normally a glass smoker and tend to smoke a bowl or two at a time and with this strain. I swear one is all you may need!
3 people found this helpful
October 20, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Was a really clean high. Made music sound amazing and helped a lot with joint pain
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
It has small buds, and a mild taste.
1 person found this helpful
October 19, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It’s got a pissy aroma and very little taste to be celebrated but it hit me like a Louisville slugger. Almost a narcotic effect but hard on my throat
May 23, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
One of my favorite strains

Buy strains with similar effects to Pop Rocks

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...