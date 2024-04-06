Okay this is probably one of the most heady strains I’ve smoked in a while. I’m talking almost equivalent to wax heady. If that makes sense. I feel like I’m on a simple floating cloud of euphoria but I also find it very easy to fixate and hyperfocus into whatever I may be doing. So in turn I have smoked it to get tasks done as well.. that was until after trying to do housework and being like “holy sheeeeet I’m just way to high!” Mind you I’m normally a glass smoker and tend to smoke a bowl or two at a time and with this strain. I swear one is all you may need!