Pop Rocks
Pop Rocks is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of LA Pop Rocks x Magic Marker. We are still learning about Pop Rocks’ effects and characteristics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pop Rocks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pop Rocks strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Pop Rocks strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
Pop Rocks strain reviews11
d........k
April 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
M........4
April 3, 2024
y........s
June 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed