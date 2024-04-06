stock photo similar to Pop Rocks
Indica

Pop Rocks

Pop Rocks is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of LA Pop Rocks x Magic Marker. We are still learning about Pop Rocks’ effects and characteristics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pop Rocks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

April 6, 2024
I have hEDS, MCAS, and POTS. This strain helps with that type of pain while still allowing me to feel like I can function. I love this strain.
April 3, 2024
purple pop rocks
June 22, 2024
I love it, it tastes really good and it gives a really good high, relaxing, but also happy
