Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pop Rox.
Reviews
7
symbolicsloth
Member since 2019
I've been smoking years trying to find a strain to compete with bubba kush.
Imo this is it. This is the loudest I've smoked, and yet somehow allows for some Amazing World of Gumball watching.
Citrus goodness. :))
Creamy sweet strawberry, blueberry, banana with a hint of citrus rolling off the edge of your palate. The smell of the gram of shatter concentrate I purchased from Encanto Green Cross in Phoenix is mainly creamy berry. Dabbing about a 0.1 on a silicone road runner with a titanium nail. Harsh on the ...
Rather epic leaves me with a fizzling bubbly good mood with a sweet fruity after taste, do not expect to be very calm as it will make you fidgety for the first portion the fall back down is smooth but at a rather fine pace and it's just as enjoyable as the climb up to the peak of this high which cau...