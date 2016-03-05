ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for symbolicsloth
Member since 2019
I've been smoking years trying to find a strain to compete with bubba kush. Imo this is it. This is the loudest I've smoked, and yet somehow allows for some Amazing World of Gumball watching. Citrus goodness. :))
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Spoticle
Member since 2017
Like it says, it's a great strain to get the creative and energetic juices flowing through ya.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Ganjafied
Member since 2016
Creamy sweet strawberry, blueberry, banana with a hint of citrus rolling off the edge of your palate. The smell of the gram of shatter concentrate I purchased from Encanto Green Cross in Phoenix is mainly creamy berry. Dabbing about a 0.1 on a silicone road runner with a titanium nail. Harsh on the ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CaramelSmooth
Member since 2015
Great strain for daily use. It relaxes the body while delivering a head high that lets time fly. Headaches and nausea be gone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Member since 2016
Rather epic leaves me with a fizzling bubbly good mood with a sweet fruity after taste, do not expect to be very calm as it will make you fidgety for the first portion the fall back down is smooth but at a rather fine pace and it's just as enjoyable as the climb up to the peak of this high which cau...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for alohilanii
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted