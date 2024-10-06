I will go ahead and tell you this will be long. I am mainly a sativa smoker and I chose Porto Leche because of the lack of info I found on it. And the flower was beautiful. So this review is based of what I feel is a virgin high because I had no clue as to what to expect from this. First thing I notice is any pain in my body feels gone. I feel as if I am lying on air. The colors around me are vivid and beautiful, it is a beautiful day and this smoke made it more beautiful than I can imagine. The level of relaxation I feel I amazing. This strain will definitely be something I would get for evening use. I feel relaxed, happy and chatty and giggly. Definitely some dry mouth going on.