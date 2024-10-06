Porto Leche reviews
Porto Leche strain effects
Porto Leche strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
k........6
October 6, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Excellent strain if you’re looking for a strong body high, and very manageable mild head high. The batch I picked up is completely dark purple. Indicative of dense tannins, giving a tasty grape profile along with chocolaty earthy undertones thanks to its oreoz genetics.
j........7
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I will go ahead and tell you this will be long. I am mainly a sativa smoker and I chose Porto Leche because of the lack of info I found on it. And the flower was beautiful. So this review is based of what I feel is a virgin high because I had no clue as to what to expect from this. First thing I notice is any pain in my body feels gone. I feel as if I am lying on air. The colors around me are vivid and beautiful, it is a beautiful day and this smoke made it more beautiful than I can imagine. The level of relaxation I feel I amazing. This strain will definitely be something I would get for evening use. I feel relaxed, happy and chatty and giggly. Definitely some dry mouth going on.
S........y
April 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
First hit and I tatsted straight cookie but for real this a good bud to smoke in my opinion