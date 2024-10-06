stock photo similar to Porto Leche
Porto Leche
Porto Leche is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Porto Leche is a potent cross of Oreoz and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Porto Leche's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Porto Leche, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Porto LecheOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Porto Leche strain effects
Porto Leche strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Porto Leche products near you
Similar to Porto Leche near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Porto Leche strain reviews3
Read all reviews
k........6
October 6, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........7
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
S........y
April 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted