Powderhound is a classic sativa with Total THC levels averaging around 18.7%, Total Cannabinoids near 22.3%, and total terpene content of approximately 2.2%, bred by Lazy Bee Gardens from a legacy Jack Herer cross of unknown lineage. A longtime farm and customer favorite dating back to the medical cannabis era, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers a full-bodied smoke bursting with fresh citrus, pine, herbal spice, and earthy woodsy undertones. Dominated by terpinolene, caryophyllene, and humulene, Powderhound offers a bright and invigorating flavor profile paired with an uplifting, motivational high that promotes focus, energy, and mental clarity without becoming overwhelming. Smooth, functional, and dependable, this strain is ideal as an all-day smoke for staying productive, active, and creatively engaged whether you're tackling work, exploring outdoors, or simply keeping a positive mindset throughout the day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!