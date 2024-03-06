Power Flower is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Power Plant and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Power Flower is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Power Flower typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Power Flower’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Power Flower, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







