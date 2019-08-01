ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Powernap
  4. Reviews

Powernap reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Powernap.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Gonz.leno
Member since 2019
Honestly one of the BEST strains I’ve ever smoked! I really had strong uplifting feeling come over my body, but then after 40 minutes or so, I started to get sleepy and crashed! I think it’s best to take in the evening.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Nomeck956
Member since 2019
Great taste ; Name speaks for itself
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jesuspiece24
Member since 2019
Really take the name seriously I smoked a cigarette size blunt and within a 10 minute period after I fell asleep so smoke at night or whatever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappySleepy
write a review