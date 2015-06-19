Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I've had it a few times now from Curaleaf in Florida, their specific cut is Predator Pink x Star Fighter F2.
First of all this one will put you out no doubt about it. Heavy indica leaning effects from this cut. Creeps up and next thing you know your in a different world. Can cause some introspectiv...
I absolutely loved this strain. Purchased at Curaleaf in flower form (14%). Nugs were fluffy, not dry, a gorgeous lime bud & leaves in spinach green with lavender-pink and reddish hairs. Sparkly! 1st hit was a smile starter, and had a good lasting time. Pleasant taste—smooth and not cough induci...
I was skeptical at first, then I tried it. Bam! Loved it and will buy it again. Dreamy, spacy, relaxed and happy buzz. I highly recommend it. I usually don't like hybrids much, but this is an exception if you are used to indicas. :) Not too shabby!!