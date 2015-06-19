ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Predator Pink reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Predator Pink.

Avatar for bregan79
Member since 2016
Great tasting, nice head buzz.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for treelasagna
Member since 2019
I've had it a few times now from Curaleaf in Florida, their specific cut is Predator Pink x Star Fighter F2. First of all this one will put you out no doubt about it. Heavy indica leaning effects from this cut. Creeps up and next thing you know your in a different world. Can cause some introspectiv...
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for Rose2112
Member since 2019
Been trying different strains and found Pink Predator (HELPS immediately with my Anxiety and PTSD! This strain thank goodness it’s available in Florida!
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Brooklyntoker84
Member since 2019
Honestly, I am enjoying this strain a lot!!! I am very pleased with how it has helped me. I feel chill and my anxiety is G.O.N.E
Avatar for Kitty.Got.Claws.
Member since 2018
I absolutely loved this strain. Purchased at Curaleaf in flower form (14%). Nugs were fluffy, not dry, a gorgeous lime bud &amp; leaves in spinach green with lavender-pink and reddish hairs. Sparkly! 1st hit was a smile starter, and had a good lasting time. Pleasant taste—smooth and not cough induci...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for prerollsladyfl
Member since 2019
I was skeptical at first, then I tried it. Bam! Loved it and will buy it again. Dreamy, spacy, relaxed and happy buzz. I highly recommend it. I usually don't like hybrids much, but this is an exception if you are used to indicas. :) Not too shabby!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Domor7186
Member since 2019
It looked very nice. I persoanlly did not get any effects. It has a lackluster flavor - I used a raw cone - and a blunt - no differences.
Avatar for ethvn._.skat3s
Member since 2019
Keeps you with a clear head but eventually starts to get you sleepy‼️💯
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed