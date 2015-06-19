A cross between Plushberry and Starfighter, Predator Pink by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a tropical candy flavor. Though less common than its green counterpart, some phenotypes express themselves in pastel pink and fuchsia hues. Beginning with a lift of the spirit and buzzing cerebral energy, Predator Pink’s effects eventually make their descent into meditative relaxation.
