ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Predator Pink
  • Leafly flower of Predator Pink

Hybrid

Predator Pink

Predator Pink

A cross between Plushberry and Starfighter, Predator Pink by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a tropical candy flavor. Though less common than its green counterpart, some phenotypes express themselves in pastel pink and fuchsia hues. Beginning with a lift of the spirit and buzzing cerebral energy, Predator Pink’s effects eventually make their descent into meditative relaxation.

Reviews

41

Show all

Avatar for HempJunkie
Member since 2018
® As my first dispensary experience I must say that I chose well today. This strain has a very Tropical/fruity with a small hint of mint. This is the type of strain that will leave you in the couch after its done having its way with you. I purchased this from the curealeaf in Fort Myers Florida. Im ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JodieTheStoner
Member since 2016
Great chilling strain. I love predator pink for it's sweet berry taste and the euphoric state it puts me in. Great for a hike or a relaxing beach day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HighHopesGourmet1983
Member since 2015
This is a great afternoon stain for most. Enjoy in the morning to help with spasticity. A little goes a long way. This is good medicine to help focus in the correct dose for you. Before bed, go heavy for muscle relief and deep sleep. Enjoy responsibly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kitty.Got.Claws.
Member since 2018
I absolutely loved this strain. Purchased at Curaleaf in flower form (14%). Nugs were fluffy, not dry, a gorgeous lime bud & leaves in spinach green with lavender-pink and reddish hairs. Sparkly! 1st hit was a smile starter, and had a good lasting time. Pleasant taste—smooth and not cough inducing. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for mannymoses
Member since 2018
Got a Curaleaf cart from this strain. It's definitely a favorite of mine now. I can definitely feel the indica part of it. It doesn't hit you right away, but the euphoric effects creep up. Feel very relaxed but not completely couch locked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Plushberry
parent
Second strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Strain
Predator Pink

Photos

User uploaded image of Predator PinkUser uploaded image of Predator PinkUser uploaded image of Predator PinkUser uploaded image of Predator PinkUser uploaded image of Predator PinkUser uploaded image of Predator Pink
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More