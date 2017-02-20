We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Like every other weed geek on earth I want to let you know how many great strains and high quality whatever I’ve had... great weed is abundant these days, but as a late 90s to early 2000s kid you had to know people.... and I did. So it’s been 20 yrs of chasing strains for me only to come to this co...
I love this strain. It's a true gem in Washington when grown correctly! Always recommend it if your trying to sit back with popcorn, watch and relax. It's not a heavy hitter. But!! It will sedate you pretty well. I had a great night with the Mrs relaxing together to this one. I got it in full spec r...
I usually mix this strain from Cut Above with Raven Grass’s Frida (50/50) for pain. This blend I just grind together and vape it in my dry herb vaporizer and it’s amazing. If you have muscle or nerve pain, this will be like a muscle relaxer that actually works for muscle tension!. Couple that with a...