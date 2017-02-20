ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Presidential OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Presidential OG.

Effects

263 people reported 1920 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 25%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

357

Avatar for A.L.5.X.A
Member since 2019
This shit some gas. Sticky af, soft af. Fluffy flower. Will turn your frown upside down😂
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Nunyabiznazz
Member since 2019
Like every other weed geek on earth I want to let you know how many great strains and high quality whatever I’ve had... great weed is abundant these days, but as a late 90s to early 2000s kid you had to know people.... and I did. So it’s been 20 yrs of chasing strains for me only to come to this co...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for CaptKirkWA
Member since 2016
I love this strain. It's a true gem in Washington when grown correctly! Always recommend it if your trying to sit back with popcorn, watch and relax. It's not a heavy hitter. But!! It will sedate you pretty well. I had a great night with the Mrs relaxing together to this one. I got it in full spec r...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Grammyx5
Member since 2019
WOW!! I think I just found one of my favorite strains it comes on quickly it's smooth relaxing nice little buzz I'm not paranoid not hungry not dry mouth excetera nice Buzz for stress relief
Relaxed


Avatar for QuinGold
Member since 2017
I usually mix this strain from Cut Above with Raven Grass’s Frida (50/50) for pain. This blend I just grind together and vape it in my dry herb vaporizer and it’s amazing. If you have muscle or nerve pain, this will be like a muscle relaxer that actually works for muscle tension!. Couple that with a...
CreativeRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for BabyJane4204i
Member since 2019
Gets me pretty high but it gives me anxiety so I don't really care for it too much
Avatar for 007max
Member since 2019
Prez Kush makes for a mellow, happy high. You will be feeling both relaxed and presidential. It works extremely well for pain, headaches and for stress. Low paranoia.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy