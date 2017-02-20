Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
367
mtsmylie
anonymous1754
KeithVonFraichen
Bonerweed69
Anonymous
Find Presidential OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Presidential OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Presidential OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Presidential OG nearby.