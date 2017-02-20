ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Presidential OG
Indica

4.4 367 reviews

Presidential OG

aka Presidential Kush, Presidential OG Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Presidential OG

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

Effects

263 people reported effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 25%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

367

Avatar for mtsmylie
Member since 2015
Only 2-3 vapes at bedtime, and my insomnia, restless leg syndrome, and tinnitus all goes away. Sleeping better than I have in years now.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for anonymous1754
Member since 2014
Had surgery recently, and was getting sick of all the side effects from the pain killers. Started smoking this strain - and WOW! No pain, feeling detached from the discomfort of it all. Can't say enough about this strain - has been amazing!!!
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: L'Eagle THC: 20.45% Additional Notes: Never have had this strain before and I was pumped to try it. Appearance Rating: 4.00 Appearance Description: The buds are very dense and are covered in trichromes. They have orange, light brownish hairs and are a lime green color. Manicure was on ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bonerweed69
Member since 2016
Started watching lord of the rings.But realized half way through I was watching my best friends wedding. Common with this strain.
Aroused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
A must have for anyone suffering from migraine headache. This will ease the pain and help you get the sleep you need to escape to because of the pain. I always keep Presidential OG on hand for my head pain, you should to.
EnergeticEuphoricSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Presidential OG

Products with Presidential OG

