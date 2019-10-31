Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a good strain if you want to get creative, relaxed, a good body high, and a little head change but not much. I really like that it doesn’t knock me out completely for the daytime. I get it from the rabbit hole in okc , they have good prices and their employees are really helpful and kind to ...
“An ounce of Prevention is worth a pound of cure!”
This is my favorite strain. I’ve been getting it from a dispensary in norther California for years. It’s a very nice pure indica! Very calming with a nice body high, yet still uplifting enough for creativity! Nice tight, bright green and magenta nu...