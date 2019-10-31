ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Sloppysundance
Member since 2019
A++ Accurate name! A spliff of this dank nug will prevent you from performing most activities! Excellent taste!
Avatar for MrInkit
Member since 2019
super smooth without the trippy vibes
Avatar for AmberH27
Member since 2019
This is a good strain if you want to get creative, relaxed, a good body high, and a little head change but not much. I really like that it doesn’t knock me out completely for the daytime. I get it from the rabbit hole in okc , they have good prices and their employees are really helpful and kind to ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PreventionGardens
Member since 2016
“An ounce of Prevention is worth a pound of cure!” This is my favorite strain. I’ve been getting it from a dispensary in norther California for years. It’s a very nice pure indica! Very calming with a nice body high, yet still uplifting enough for creativity! Nice tight, bright green and magenta nu...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
