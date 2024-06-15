This review is for the Jeeter brand Prickly Pear Liquid diamonds cart. First of all it tastes SO good, really pleasant floral sweet taste with a soft fruitiness and a lightness to it. It does not taste or smell like weed, very yummy 10/10. It makes me feel great, I smoke it anytime of day but it is a little Indica dominant. Very good to boost your mood especially when you’re with other people, I smoke it after work and it takes all the bad feelings right out of me and makes me really chatty. I feel much more creative and relaxed. There’s a subtle body high it won’t lock you to the couch but it just makes everything feel good, definitely helps with pain (but I wouldn’t recommend it for severe pain there are much better strains for that). I originally really liked the first cart I bought, I wasn’t planning on buying more but within the month I finished it and I missed it so much I ended up buying it again.