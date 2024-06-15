Prickly Pear reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Prickly Pear.
Prickly Pear strain effects
Prickly Pear strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
D........d
June 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Calming yet functional to do stuff, great vibe👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 Recommend!
s........3
July 24, 2024
Creative
Uplifted
Anxious
I low key love this strain and taste is well u have to get use to it but overall great head high feel kinda floaty☁️☁️☁️
p........9
May 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely beautiful aroma and taste...a relaxing and therapeutic high. Perfection
1........h
October 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain!! Gives me a nice heavy body with the giggles I need :)
a........9
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This review is for the Jeeter brand Prickly Pear Liquid diamonds cart. First of all it tastes SO good, really pleasant floral sweet taste with a soft fruitiness and a lightness to it. It does not taste or smell like weed, very yummy 10/10. It makes me feel great, I smoke it anytime of day but it is a little Indica dominant. Very good to boost your mood especially when you’re with other people, I smoke it after work and it takes all the bad feelings right out of me and makes me really chatty. I feel much more creative and relaxed. There’s a subtle body high it won’t lock you to the couch but it just makes everything feel good, definitely helps with pain (but I wouldn’t recommend it for severe pain there are much better strains for that). I originally really liked the first cart I bought, I wasn’t planning on buying more but within the month I finished it and I missed it so much I ended up buying it again.
m........s
September 13, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I can't believe I haven't heard more about this strain. It smells fantastic and is the perfect hybrid. Good for a relaxing night with some conversation or a movie, but also great for a happy and giggly time with friends. I could easily do my homework smoking this, it makes me feel anxiety-free and so calm I could fall asleep. Highly recommend for medical users.