Prickly Pear is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush Breath and Purple Chitral Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Prickly Pear is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Prickly Pear typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Prickly Pear’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Prickly Pear, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Prickly Pear strain effects
Prickly Pear strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Prickly Pear strain reviews6
