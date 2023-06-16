This stuff is POTENT - and I'm not a lightweight. Advertised at 17.17%, but smokes heavier than that for sure. It was fantastic during the whole experience, but the next day leaves quite a bit of a weed hangover. The whole time, though, all I wanted to do was shag and I thought about pretty much nothing. Great body high, great way to get out of your own head. Just do it when you don't have much going on afterwards/next day.