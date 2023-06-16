Princess Haze
Princess Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Princess Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Princess Haze is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, tingly, and happy. Princess Haze has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Princess Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Princess Haze strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Princess Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Princess Haze strain reviews(8)
m........4
June 16, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Super smooth smoke. A pleasant flowery, sweet tasting bud. It really makes you feel tingly. No joke. It also gets you really high. It takes a lot for me and it gave me the 1000 yard stares for about 20 minutes.
a........n
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
I’m not an expert reviewer by any means but wanted to say little bit about this stuff. I picked mine up from local medical dispensary yesterday. Smoked 1/2 gram at beginning of my night hosting a huge event and deejaying. Let me say this. I was up 6 hours straight bouncing and laughing with the crowd. I did wake up with headache but that’s not easy to blame weed. I worked 18 hours between my real job and my fun job. I will buy again and see what happens. Best energy ever.
s........N
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Dizzy
This stuff is POTENT - and I'm not a lightweight. Advertised at 17.17%, but smokes heavier than that for sure. It was fantastic during the whole experience, but the next day leaves quite a bit of a weed hangover. The whole time, though, all I wanted to do was shag and I thought about pretty much nothing. Great body high, great way to get out of your own head. Just do it when you don't have much going on afterwards/next day.