Princess Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Princess Haze.
Princess Haze strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Princess Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........4
June 16, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Super smooth smoke. A pleasant flowery, sweet tasting bud. It really makes you feel tingly. No joke. It also gets you really high. It takes a lot for me and it gave me the 1000 yard stares for about 20 minutes.
a........n
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
I’m not an expert reviewer by any means but wanted to say little bit about this stuff. I picked mine up from local medical dispensary yesterday. Smoked 1/2 gram at beginning of my night hosting a huge event and deejaying. Let me say this. I was up 6 hours straight bouncing and laughing with the crowd. I did wake up with headache but that’s not easy to blame weed. I worked 18 hours between my real job and my fun job. I will buy again and see what happens. Best energy ever.
s........N
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Dizzy
This stuff is POTENT - and I'm not a lightweight. Advertised at 17.17%, but smokes heavier than that for sure. It was fantastic during the whole experience, but the next day leaves quite a bit of a weed hangover. The whole time, though, all I wanted to do was shag and I thought about pretty much nothing. Great body high, great way to get out of your own head. Just do it when you don't have much going on afterwards/next day.
b........k
March 22, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
Your first taste of Princess Haze will reveal sweet and tropical flavors with undertones of incense and pungent cheese. The flavor is smooth throughout and you’ll note hints of earth on the exhale. This strain smells like it tastes, mostly sweet and tropical with pungent notes.
g........4
March 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a strong strain, im love it 😍.