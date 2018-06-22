Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ladies and Gents, let’s just take a moment to appreciate the most out of this world feeling I have ever had on Mary Jane! Yesterday I smoked a bowl around 5pm, great high while chilling on the couch and watching YouTube documentaries, really felt the focus and getting into the zone, understanding th...
Smells sweet and earthy in the bag. Effects come on smooth, with grace. You can smoke this and go to work no problem, but make no mistake, you’re definitely stoned! This was a high end, priced at $210/oz. definitely would buy again. (Almost like a haze but more earthy).
Funny that this strain is a sativa because it will knock you on your ass, this weed will empty your fridge and put you into a heavy sleep. Also found it to be very psychedelic at times when mixed with other strains, particularly Blue Dream which was one strain I mixed it with. I stared at a wall for...