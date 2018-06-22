ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Princess reviews

Avatar for Mainer4leagalize
Member since 2019
So far my one of my favorite Sativa strains recently discovered, great for good moods and out door activities. But not lacking a nice warm body buzz, very very nice! Must try! if given the chance.
Avatar for Ronny93
Member since 2019
Ladies and Gents, let’s just take a moment to appreciate the most out of this world feeling I have ever had on Mary Jane! Yesterday I smoked a bowl around 5pm, great high while chilling on the couch and watching YouTube documentaries, really felt the focus and getting into the zone, understanding th...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
Smells sweet and earthy in the bag. Effects come on smooth, with grace. You can smoke this and go to work no problem, but make no mistake, you’re definitely stoned! This was a high end, priced at $210/oz. definitely would buy again. (Almost like a haze but more earthy).
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TheLegend27420
Member since 2018
Funny that this strain is a sativa because it will knock you on your ass, this weed will empty your fridge and put you into a heavy sleep. Also found it to be very psychedelic at times when mixed with other strains, particularly Blue Dream which was one strain I mixed it with. I stared at a wall for...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
