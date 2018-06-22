ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Princess
  • Leafly flower of Princess

Sativa

Princess

Princess

Princess is a mysterious cannabis strain that supposedly came from seeds in a Jack Herer bag from an Amsterdam coffee shop. The grower described the flower’s aroma as tropical and floral, a fragrance traditional Jack Herer does not possess. These seeds sprouted two other phenotypes and a few males, but Princess was kept for its potent aroma and effects. Princess’s powerful high has been described as “psychedelic” and can cause paranoia at high doses. This strong, heady strain is the ancestor of Cinderella 99

Reviews

5

Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
Smells sweet and earthy in the bag. Effects come on smooth, with grace. You can smoke this and go to work no problem, but make no mistake, you’re definitely stoned! This was a high end, priced at $210/oz. definitely would buy again. (Almost like a haze but more earthy).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Ronny93
Member since 2019
Ladies and Gents, let’s just take a moment to appreciate the most out of this world feeling I have ever had on Mary Jane! Yesterday I smoked a bowl around 5pm, great high while chilling on the couch and watching YouTube documentaries, really felt the focus and getting into the zone, understanding th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for TheLegend27420
Member since 2018
Funny that this strain is a sativa because it will knock you on your ass, this weed will empty your fridge and put you into a heavy sleep. Also found it to be very psychedelic at times when mixed with other strains, particularly Blue Dream which was one strain I mixed it with. I stared at a wall for...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Princess