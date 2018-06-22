Princess is a mysterious cannabis strain that supposedly came from seeds in a Jack Herer bag from an Amsterdam coffee shop. The grower described the flower’s aroma as tropical and floral, a fragrance traditional Jack Herer does not possess. These seeds sprouted two other phenotypes and a few males, but Princess was kept for its potent aroma and effects. Princess’s powerful high has been described as “psychedelic” and can cause paranoia at high doses. This strong, heady strain is the ancestor of Cinderella 99.
