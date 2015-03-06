ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Professor Chaos
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Professor Chaos

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.6 36 reviews

Professor Chaos

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 36 reviews

Professor Chaos

Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

23 people reported 165 effects
Happy 65%
Focused 60%
Energetic 56%
Creative 56%
Uplifted 52%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 8%
Dry mouth 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

36

more
reviews
write a review

Find Professor Chaos nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Professor Chaos nearby.

Photos

more
photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Mad Scientist
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Professor Chaos

Products with Professor Chaos

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Professor Chaos nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Professor Chaos, Ice Queen, Sour Urkle, Cheese Candy, and More
New Strains Alert: Professor Chaos, Ice Queen, Sour Urkle, Cheese Candy, and More