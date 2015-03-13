ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mad Scientist, or Mad.S, by Sannie’s Seeds is an indica-dominant concoction that combines Herijuana and White Widow genetics. With a THC profile that often stretches to 24%, Mad Scientist delivers powerfully relaxing effects that ease the mind and body into a peaceful sedation. Hints of sweet lemon and coffee release on the exhale, and its dense buds are powdered with a snow-white blanket of crystal resin.

Avatar for UnderwaterSurfer
Member since 2015
My experience is with TJ's Mad Scientist, which is organically grown in Oregon. This is, at this time, my favorite strain on the planet! It smells soooo good and is very strong. The feeling is extremely whole body and leaves me feeling very relaxed but still alert and happy! I am learning that buyin...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SPHOENIX
Member since 2015
Now the given name "Mad Scientist" makes sooooo much sense! Given the strain boasts about it's ability to help with insomnia, it actually had an opposite affect on me. It CAUSED insomnia. I couldn't sleep! The electricity in my brain had my thoughts pinging from one end to another. I couldn't hu...
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for xenocryst
Member since 2015
Very down to earth and centered. Creates a real feeling of wonder and amazement. Great strain if you want to feel spiritual. As a side note, this strain produces the biggest nugs I have ever seen... Some weighing over 6 grams.
CreativeSleepy
Avatar for UncleRobby
Member since 2015
Such a pretty strain~ Flavorful, too. This is one for those people who wanna settle down with some nice warm coffee before bed. This stuff will make you feel sleepy and warm~
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BigJerm420
Member since 2015
This Mad Scientist was frosted and cover in orange calyxes. Smoked great, tasted great and was very smooth. This was on the Topshelf of my local dispensary. I will buy again when it's on sale :P
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Herijuana
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Mad Scientist
First strain child
Professor Chaos
child
Second strain child
Dr. Who
child

