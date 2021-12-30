Project 4510
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Project 4510
P45
Hybrid
Creative
Hungry
Uplifted
Diesel
Lemon
Mango
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Project 4510 effects are mostly calming.
Project 4510 potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Project 4510 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, hungry, and uplifted. Project 4510 has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4510, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Project 4510Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Project 4510 strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Project 4510 strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Project 4510 products near you
Similar to Project 4510 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Project 4510 strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
q........n
December 30, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
i........6
February 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
E........7
December 18, 2023
Anxious
Dry mouth