Project 4510 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Project 4510.
Project 4510 strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Project 4510 strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
E........7
December 18, 2023
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
This is some of the worst cannabis I've ever smoked. It's brown frown with a fancy bow on it ,Revolution cannabis in Illinois does not know how to grow quality flowers, overcharges and has no qualms about ripping off customers with horrible quality strains that are extremely overpriced $60 for an eighth before tax for trash ... you see all the bad reviews it's not just me. If you're in Illinois read the reviews from Rhythm and Cresco and stick with them, everything is super dank, once a week they'll put their stuff on sale. 👽🪩
i........6
February 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Surprisingly good. Some Rev was on sell and finally just said f**k let’s spend a lil bit extra today. I will say that I think the brand is a little hyped up the nugs were so dry and for $85 for 7g they can’t even put a seal on the weed. But for the smoke, it’s good. My batch came in at 25% thc so definitely high up there. It’s not heavy hitting, a nice uplift that will leave you hungry af.
s........s
February 14, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry mouth
I just started a new medication that causes intense nausea, regardless of how much food I seem to eat when I take it. I went to this strain for nausea relief, and it does wonderfully! The relief when smoking is almost instant and it can turn me from feeling nauseous into having the munchies! I smoked this strain as a joint from Ozone.
n........5
December 29, 2023
Relaxed
Got a quad of simply herb popcorn and tastes amazing and super relaxing lemons
q........n
December 30, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing strain! I got a can of Project 4516 from 14er and it is great. I am very high and recommend.
l........0
May 19, 2023
I don't like this strain, personally. Not much bang for the buck. I have to continually smoke to get any results.