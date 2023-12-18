This is some of the worst cannabis I've ever smoked. It's brown frown with a fancy bow on it ,Revolution cannabis in Illinois does not know how to grow quality flowers, overcharges and has no qualms about ripping off customers with horrible quality strains that are extremely overpriced $60 for an eighth before tax for trash ... you see all the bad reviews it's not just me. If you're in Illinois read the reviews from Rhythm and Cresco and stick with them, everything is super dank, once a week they'll put their stuff on sale. 👽🪩

