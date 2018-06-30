ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deep Breath
  • Leafly flower of Deep Breath

Hybrid

Deep Breath

Deep Breath

Deep Breath by Baked Beanz is a deep mixture of “Breath” strains. This massive genetic cross starts with Alien Breath, which is a cross of POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath). Alien Breath is then crossed with a GG4 x Mendo Breath hybrid, deepening the potent and pungent attributes native to this ancestry. This strain is a slugger, hitting the consumer hard in both effect and fragrance. The aroma is a mixture of astringent chemicals and berries that meld together to form a loud, room-filling fragrance. Its flowering cycle is between 8 and 9 weeks long.

Reviews

2

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Super duper, loud aroma! Fragrant is an understatement whether in or out of the container. Tasteful inhale (berrylicious) pungent exhale (deisel burst). 3 bong rips later... permasmile! 5 star Provided energy Relieved aching shoulder Get some, pack it in your rig, puff puff puff, with *Deep Breath* ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Chemdog81
Member since 2018
Excellent, far exceeded my expectations. Delicious aswell. And very dank dense buds. With gorgeous orange hairs and dark greens shades of lavander and rich greens. A new favorite strain. Very well balanced sativa/indica effects. This bud has a very pungent smell and strong flavor profile.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review