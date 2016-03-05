ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of PTSD

Hybrid

PTSD

PTSD

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms, Port Townsend Sour Diesel, a.k.a. PTSD, is a hybrid of Revival and Sour Diesel with a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. PTSD’s buds are light green with yellow-to-orange hairs, and its pungent odor holds onto the sour diesel flavor and aroma while adding subtle hints of bubblegum. The unique high calms the racy effects of Sour Diesel, making this the perfect strain for anyone looking to relax their body and mind into a state of bliss.

