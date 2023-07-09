Puddles reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Puddles.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
i........1
July 9, 2023
Focused
Happy
Shit be hittin
s........o
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I definitely felt very focused with this strain. Calm and can get things done. If you want to study for example, this is a great strain!
r........6
August 27, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Got me where I needed to be.
p........s
February 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
this why grow sciences is on top, AZ TAKEOVER, feeling absolutely focused.
r........1
November 19, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Euphoric, relaxed, sleepy.
n........5
November 4, 2023
Focused
Happy
Okay I like it…Picasso
M........8
May 5, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Honestly love this strain living in Florida being a medical patient I love this strain when I’ve had a long day at work after a shower!! The taste!! Inhale was hints of spices like pepper or cayenne exhale little bit of grape or berry candy terps! High is very relaxed clear minded & calm also feeling it in the chest behind the eyes! Best for movies and just chilling with the girl or wife. Body has no pain I suffer from knee and lower back pain!! Always get a wonderful night sleep after smoking this but definitely is couch lock laziness instantly
d........l
August 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tasty leaf- and there's a free sticker in every jar!