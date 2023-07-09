Honestly love this strain living in Florida being a medical patient I love this strain when I’ve had a long day at work after a shower!! The taste!! Inhale was hints of spices like pepper or cayenne exhale little bit of grape or berry candy terps! High is very relaxed clear minded & calm also feeling it in the chest behind the eyes! Best for movies and just chilling with the girl or wife. Body has no pain I suffer from knee and lower back pain!! Always get a wonderful night sleep after smoking this but definitely is couch lock laziness instantly