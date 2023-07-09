Puddles reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Puddles.

Puddles strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Focused

Euphoric

Puddles strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain

July 9, 2023
Shit be hittin
10 people found this helpful
January 14, 2024
I definitely felt very focused with this strain. Calm and can get things done. If you want to study for example, this is a great strain!
3 people found this helpful
August 27, 2023
Got me where I needed to be.
2 people found this helpful
February 21, 2024
this why grow sciences is on top, AZ TAKEOVER, feeling absolutely focused.
1 person found this helpful
November 19, 2023
Euphoric, relaxed, sleepy.
1 person found this helpful
November 4, 2023
Okay I like it…Picasso
1 person found this helpful
May 5, 2024
Honestly love this strain living in Florida being a medical patient I love this strain when I’ve had a long day at work after a shower!! The taste!! Inhale was hints of spices like pepper or cayenne exhale little bit of grape or berry candy terps! High is very relaxed clear minded & calm also feeling it in the chest behind the eyes! Best for movies and just chilling with the girl or wife. Body has no pain I suffer from knee and lower back pain!! Always get a wonderful night sleep after smoking this but definitely is couch lock laziness instantly
1 person found this helpful
August 21, 2023
Tasty leaf- and there's a free sticker in every jar!
1 person found this helpful

