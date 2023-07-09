stock photo similar to Puddles
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Puddles

Puddles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Gushers. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. Puddles is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puddles effects include euphoria, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puddles when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, headaches, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Puddles features flavors like earthy, fruity, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Puddles typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puddles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Puddles strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Focused

Euphoric

Puddles strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
Puddles strain reviews12

July 9, 2023
Shit be hittin
10 people found this helpful
January 14, 2024
I definitely felt very focused with this strain. Calm and can get things done. If you want to study for example, this is a great strain!
3 people found this helpful
August 27, 2023
Got me where I needed to be.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

