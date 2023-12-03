Pug's Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pug's Breath.

Pug's Breath strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Uplifted

Euphoric

Euphoric

Relaxed

Relaxed

Pug's Breath strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    66% of people say it helps with Insomnia

December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
The flower when smoked presented an earthy woody and classic sativa diesel taste in a indica strain. Mycrene flavor terps definitely from the Mendo Breath lineage. A Europhic head high comes on behind the eyes within first fifteen minutes (Neg effect slight headache behind eyes & dry mouth ). A sense of relaxation falls over the body as the mind let's go of the days stress. Great for sleep, increasing appetite and fighting pain arthritis nausea and inflammation.
3 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Relaxed
Dry eyes
So this is our first time trying this strain! We are about to have a bowl of this. Will update as soon as we hit the bong!
2 people found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
The brand I purchased has 30.98 for the THC and I can't feel my feet. Excellent strain if you're staying home and relaxing. Not sure how a lower THC of this would be.
1 person found this helpful

