- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
W........k
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
The flower when smoked presented an earthy woody and classic sativa diesel taste in a indica strain. Mycrene flavor terps definitely from the Mendo Breath lineage. A Europhic head high comes on behind the eyes within first fifteen minutes (Neg effect slight headache behind eyes & dry mouth ). A sense of relaxation falls over the body as the mind let's go of the days stress. Great for sleep, increasing appetite and fighting pain arthritis nausea and inflammation.
e........6
September 2, 2023
Relaxed
Dry eyes
So this is our first time trying this strain! We are about to have a bowl of this. Will update as soon as we hit the bong!
m........8
March 10, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
The brand I purchased has 30.98 for the THC and I can't feel my feet. Excellent strain if you're staying home and relaxing. Not sure how a lower THC of this would be.