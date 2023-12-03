The flower when smoked presented an earthy woody and classic sativa diesel taste in a indica strain. Mycrene flavor terps definitely from the Mendo Breath lineage. A Europhic head high comes on behind the eyes within first fifteen minutes (Neg effect slight headache behind eyes & dry mouth ). A sense of relaxation falls over the body as the mind let's go of the days stress. Great for sleep, increasing appetite and fighting pain arthritis nausea and inflammation.