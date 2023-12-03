Pug's Breath
aka Pug Breath, Pugs Breath, Pug's Bread, Pugs Bread
Pug’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath F2 and an unknown strain. This strain is a rare and potent creation by ThugPug Genetics that delivers a heavy and relaxing body high. Pug’s Breath is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pug’s Breath effects include sleepy, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pug’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Noble Farms, Pug’s Breath features flavors like earthy, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pug’s Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its dense and frosty buds that have a dark purple color with orange hairs and a strong aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pug’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pug's Breath strain effects
Pug's Breath strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
