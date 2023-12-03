stock photo similar to Pug's Breath
IndicaTHC 19%CBG 1%

Pug's Breath

aka Pug Breath, Pugs Breath, Pug's Bread, Pugs Bread

Pug’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath F2 and an unknown strain. This strain is a rare and potent creation by ThugPug Genetics that delivers a heavy and relaxing body high. Pug’s Breath is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pug’s Breath effects include sleepy, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pug’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Noble Farms, Pug’s Breath features flavors like earthy, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pug’s Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its dense and frosty buds that have a dark purple color with orange hairs and a strong aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pug’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pug's Breath strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Relaxed

Pug's Breath strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Pug's Breath strain reviews3

December 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
The flower when smoked presented an earthy woody and classic sativa diesel taste in a indica strain. Mycrene flavor terps definitely from the Mendo Breath lineage. A Europhic head high comes on behind the eyes within first fifteen minutes (Neg effect slight headache behind eyes & dry mouth ). A sense of relaxation falls over the body as the mind let's go of the days stress. Great for sleep, increasing appetite and fighting pain arthritis nausea and inflammation.
3 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
So this is our first time trying this strain! We are about to have a bowl of this. Will update as soon as we hit the bong!
2 people found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
The brand I purchased has 30.98 for the THC and I can't feel my feet. Excellent strain if you're staying home and relaxing. Not sure how a lower THC of this would be.
1 person found this helpful
