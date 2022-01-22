Punchsicle
Punchsicle
Psl
Hybrid
Happy
Energetic
Uplifted
Berry
Sweet
Tropical
Punchsicle effects are mostly calming.
Punchsicle is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Punchsicle - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Punchsicle strain effects
Punchsicle strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Punchsicle strain reviews(7)
a........5
January 22, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
q........t
January 20, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
G........s
January 14, 2023
Aroused
Happy