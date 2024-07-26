Punchsicle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punchsicle.
Punchsicle strain effects
Punchsicle strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
b........h
July 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very strong skunky smell, I love it. One of my favorites for sure
a........5
January 22, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very floaty happy feeling. Dense nugs and tastes sort of like pepper.
C........0
May 30, 2021
Happy
Uplifted
Just picked up at my local trap dispensary and this strain smacks I’m 5 bowls In and I feel great this is an indica hybrid for sure.
m........7
January 26, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
i think it's perfect. i can smoke and still be alert and not too zoned out and still be high and a mother at the same time
g........5
February 16, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very great taste, very citrusy with a hint of grape.It also looks awesome. Had me on my ass.
G........s
January 14, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxing
q........t
January 20, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very smooth with a medium potency.