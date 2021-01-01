Loading…

Pure Michigan #5 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pure Michigan #5.

Pure Michigan #5 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches

Pure Michigan #5 reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Coffee
50% of people taste the flavor coffee
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
50% of people taste the flavor flowery

