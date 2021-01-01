Loading…

Pure Michigan #5

Hybrid
Picture of Pure Michigan #5
stock photo similar to pure michigan #5

Pure Michigan #5 effects are mostly calming.

flavor & aroma
coffee
top effect
giggly

Pure Michigan #5 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pure Michigan #5 – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Pure Michigan #5 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches

Pure Michigan #5 reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Coffee
50% of people taste the flavor coffee
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
50% of people taste the flavor flowery

Pure Michigan #5 reviews7

write a review
Similar to Pure Michigan #5

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
