Pure Michigan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pure Michigan.
Pure Michigan strain effects
Pure Michigan strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
D........4
April 13, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
So I get home with this strain from my local dispo and when I opened the container, all I could smell was someone's rank underarms. After a quick personal sniff test to make sure it wasn't ME, I knew instantly this was going to be a great ride. I'm a daily smoker (95% flower) and this strain didn't disappoint. I took a few drags to get to get idea of the profile for myself versus taking other people's reviews as fact. I now know why it is called "Pure Michigan" just a few hits in and I swear, right hand to God, all I could hear was Tim Allen, narrating my life as if it were a tourism commercial for the Great Lake State. Very impressed.
g........n
August 3, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain has a good middle high. Great for social situations. I was able to remind myself to relax more often and it was easier to relax once I did. Yet you still get a decent head buzz. Not much info out there but I've so far found it's parents to be Mendo Breath F2 and Oreoz. It holds true to it's lineage if so. White Widow and Cookies shine through in the high. Based on my experience and years of trial and error, as well as the average terpene profiles for each parent, my guess is the terp profile consists of Limonene, B- Caryophyllene, and B-Myrcene (possibly in that order). So far I have found these three in any order are very helpful for me. I am disabled with the following: Fibromyalgia, IBS, Chronic Pain from past sports injuries, ADHD, complex PTSD, and OCD. This strain helped. Not a favorite but it got the job done.
e........a
May 23, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very heavy indica that puts you down like nothing else. Dose a bit too much and you'll find yourself fast asleep. Doesnt include any euphoria or creativity for me, just couch-lock and pretty sleep inducing.
g........2
December 7, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
the BEST strain imo. as an autistic individual with ptsd, anxiety, and joint problems. this resolves all of that, and i do not pair with 99% cannabis without some sort of anxiety. this one? i can smoke as much as i want and don’t have any lingering paranoia or feelings of doom. makes me super laughy, helps my pain a lot, and makes me pleasant.
f........7
August 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
By me being from Michigan, I definitely had to try this and it's one of the greats easily, I mixed it with blue dream, I call it "go blue"(wolverine fan) and that was quite the ride. If you get this, you've got something good.
v........9
October 12, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Cure Oahu in Kapahulu recommended this to me when I visited recently as it was a new arrival. Got an 3.5 and immediately opened it up and It legit smelled like diesel / body odor🤣 seriously; I was like what the fuck is this! But when I opened it; Dark black / green bud cakes in crystals. Beautiful! Got a hint of vanilla / nut on the after taste after the fresh hit. Great for cruising at home during a snow storm I spose’ cause I was chair locked with my games the remainder of the day. I’ll give it a 8; decent flavor and beautiful visuals with a good indica high; but that initial smell keeps me from fully giving it a 9.
m........s
April 24, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I'd want to add Garlic to the flavor chart for this one, because it has that as a very distinct smell and taste. No dry mouth at all. No harshness. Stunning bud with lots of crystal, slow onslaught, very easy, no couchlock, long-lasting. Vaped in Volcano Classic at 4+.
j........2
February 5, 2023
Sleepy
Potent, but the terps aren’t there. Especially the limonene they mention. This strain basically just makes me into a slug when I smoke it lol.