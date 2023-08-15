Puro Loco reviews
Puro Loco strain effects
Puro Loco strain flavors
Puro Loco strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
h........5
August 15, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Very nice high, mellows me out but still keeps me very productive. Helped my nausea, anxiety, and pain a bunch. Had a very good nights sleep towards the end of my high
l........g
August 24, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Probably one of my top 3 favorites behind blueberry headband! it has a very relaxing high. you definitely will have the munchies after smoking this and a nice sleep after! I dont wake up at all thru the night
e........l
December 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tasty papaya terpenes, full body high, great for night time relaxation and sleeping, would recommend this strain to anyone who has trouble with insomnia.
e........c
September 14, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I miss this strain I felt so focused and happy. Works for pain management a bit(linalool), a great mix. If you like similar strains w these terpenes I highly recc trying this one This is what a hybrid should be🥹😍👶
R........5
September 22, 2023
Underrated strain. I recommend
e........7
August 27, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
it's like a nuclear bomb went off in my head and now it's quiet. also made the high pitch (tinnitus) stop. relaxed. a lil euphoria. pretty pain free and gave me mad munchies! first time trying this strain. def a stay home alone and chill vibe. keep a drink and eye drops close. this is a def cotton eye/ cotton mouth! #cheers
C........r
August 19, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Smells sweet and tropical almost like fruity pebbles, inhale is like minty lavender with honey and the exhale is like gasy berries and coffee. In other words, this is kind of a confused mess but I think it's kind of fire anyway.
s........t
January 30, 2024
Anxious
Giving it 5 stars because it made me wig out lol, but I won’t be use it again. Sitting on my couch in the dark watching KillTony, convincing myself I’m not dying and I’ll be ok in 15 min when the buzz wears off. Keep thinking someone is walking by my window, I don’t like feeling like this lol.