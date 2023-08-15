Puro Loco reviews

Puro Loco

Puro Loco strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Happy

Puro Loco strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Puro Loco reviews

August 15, 2023
Very nice high, mellows me out but still keeps me very productive. Helped my nausea, anxiety, and pain a bunch. Had a very good nights sleep towards the end of my high
August 24, 2023
Probably one of my top 3 favorites behind blueberry headband! it has a very relaxing high. you definitely will have the munchies after smoking this and a nice sleep after! I dont wake up at all thru the night
December 1, 2023
Tasty papaya terpenes, full body high, great for night time relaxation and sleeping, would recommend this strain to anyone who has trouble with insomnia.
September 14, 2024
I miss this strain I felt so focused and happy. Works for pain management a bit(linalool), a great mix. If you like similar strains w these terpenes I highly recc trying this one This is what a hybrid should be🥹😍👶
September 22, 2023
Underrated strain. I recommend
August 27, 2024
it's like a nuclear bomb went off in my head and now it's quiet. also made the high pitch (tinnitus) stop. relaxed. a lil euphoria. pretty pain free and gave me mad munchies! first time trying this strain. def a stay home alone and chill vibe. keep a drink and eye drops close. this is a def cotton eye/ cotton mouth! #cheers
August 19, 2024
Smells sweet and tropical almost like fruity pebbles, inhale is like minty lavender with honey and the exhale is like gasy berries and coffee. In other words, this is kind of a confused mess but I think it's kind of fire anyway.
January 30, 2024
Giving it 5 stars because it made me wig out lol, but I won’t be use it again. Sitting on my couch in the dark watching KillTony, convincing myself I’m not dying and I’ll be ok in 15 min when the buzz wears off. Keep thinking someone is walking by my window, I don’t like feeling like this lol.

