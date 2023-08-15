stock photo similar to Puro Loco
HybridTHC 31%CBG 2%

Puro Loco

Puro Loco is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya and Moonbow #75. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Puro Loco is a rare and potent strain that has one of the highest terpene contents on the market, with a gassy, fruity, and refreshing aroma and flavor. Puro Loco is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puro Loco effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puro Loco when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and chronic pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Puro Loco features flavors like citrus, mango, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Puro Loco typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Puro Loco is a great strain for nighttime use, as it can induce a deep and restful sleep after a satisfying munchies session. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puro Loco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Puro Loco strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Happy

Puro Loco strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Puro Loco strain reviews13

August 15, 2023
Very nice high, mellows me out but still keeps me very productive. Helped my nausea, anxiety, and pain a bunch. Had a very good nights sleep towards the end of my high
8 people found this helpful
August 24, 2023
Probably one of my top 3 favorites behind blueberry headband! it has a very relaxing high. you definitely will have the munchies after smoking this and a nice sleep after! I dont wake up at all thru the night
6 people found this helpful
December 1, 2023
Tasty papaya terpenes, full body high, great for night time relaxation and sleeping, would recommend this strain to anyone who has trouble with insomnia.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Puro Loco strain genetics