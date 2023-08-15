Puro Loco
Puro Loco is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya and Moonbow #75. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Puro Loco is a rare and potent strain that has one of the highest terpene contents on the market, with a gassy, fruity, and refreshing aroma and flavor. Puro Loco is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puro Loco effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puro Loco when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and chronic pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Puro Loco features flavors like citrus, mango, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Puro Loco typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Puro Loco is a great strain for nighttime use, as it can induce a deep and restful sleep after a satisfying munchies session. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puro Loco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Puro Loco strain effects
Puro Loco strain flavors
Puro Loco strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
