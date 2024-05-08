Purple 1
aka Purple One, The Purple One, The Purple 1
Purple 1
Prp
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Diesel
Earthy
Citrus
Purple 1 effects are mostly energizing.
Purple 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Afghani and an unknown indica strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple 1 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple 1 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple 1’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple 1, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
P........s
May 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This stuff SNEAKS UP ON YA!! Extremely pleasant buzz that keeps coming on for about 5 minutes! Exquisite HIGH, but not couch-lock at all! There are aromas of floral and earth, with a hint of diesel and skunk for us Old Schoolers!! Love it!! 5 stars!!