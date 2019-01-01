Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Jordan of the Islands, Purple Berry Skunk crosses a sativa-dominant Purple Skunk with a fruity Blueberry cultivar. The result is a stinky, skunky strain with dark purple buds and sweet blueberry flavor, accented with traditional skunk notes.