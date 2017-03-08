ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

334 reported effects from 64 people
Happy 46%
Relaxed 43%
Euphoric 39%
Uplifted 35%
Focused 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%
Anxious 6%

Avatar for dasheeda
Member since 2016
"Popping my strain review cherry" with Purple Skunk. This, after nearly 6 months of being a MMJ patient in AZ. I figured I needed to be a bit more knowledgeable about what worked best for my body before I started adding reviews. Overall, in my line of work, I am most productive when I can be relaxed...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for bigox1977
Member since 2014
absolutely love this strain. does wonders for my back aches and spasms. only takes me a couple tokes and im good for a while.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for toltexican
Member since 2011
A true contender for "grand-champion" of most, if not all, strains. Very, very head-oriented, though the body does it's best to catch up. And FAST. This strain tends to produce more psychedelic effects, which can be intense for the uninitiated. This is one of my favourite strains of all-time, as...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Beebe420
Member since 2014
This is one of my favorites to grow. It is probably the prettiest girl in the room. Short, sweet, and FULL of trichs, even at the early stages. The smell is strong, and the pungent skunk aroma leaves the nose longing for another wiff. Definately a well developed and proud girl. Her flower time is us...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Raexe7
Member since 2017
Pretty fucking intense high. Smoked it with a couple of friends and they just couldn't take it... It's more of a high you want to enjoy on your own or play old school jams to while painting in your room- not a social smoke. Pretty trippy... if you have a low weed tolerance I suggest you slow down on...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Purple Skunk
First strain child
Purple Berry Skunk
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Purple Skunk
child

User uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple SkunkUser uploaded image of Purple Skunk
