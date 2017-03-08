Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects