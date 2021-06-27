Purple Cake Batter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Cake Batter.
Purple Cake Batter strain effects
Purple Cake Batter strain flavors
Purple Cake Batter strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
Purple Cake Batter reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
M........5
June 27, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
At first I was a little skeptical about this strain. However, I am so happy I purchased it. A wonderful, smooth, and potent smell of the Purple family rips through. About 10-15 minutes after smoking, a very nice, calm and relaxed feeling grips the body, soon followed by a coherent clear happy head. I felt pain dissipate, anxiety drift away and relief for my PTSD, Chronic Pain, and anxiety. It’s now a must have on hand always, while experimenting with mixing this and a G Purps, or With Purple Crash.
T........5
August 9, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxing makes me feel happy very good for axinety depression and stress
s........e
October 30, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
I have been missing good ole greens that made me giggle and feel uplifted, with all of the indica hybrids cultivated for their medicinal benefits, but unfortunately usually leads me to be chronically in a state of couch lock, for months! So glad I happened across this strain. Tee-hee hee
k........o
July 18, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Like a Nut Vanilla with a little spicy touch taste. Good for insomnia, anxiety and pain. 10-15 smoking minutes to feel calm with a full body effect. 9/10 awesome!
P........2
July 20, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smokes smooth real smooth I use sheets ! Definitely a couch potato!
D........r
May 4, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
The effects are wonderful but not a fan of the taste. Very nutty / skunky with a hint of vanilla. Exhale smoke is lighter like a haze with that haze taste that you just know when you smoke them.
N........7
July 4, 2021
Amazing
m........2
May 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Our first grow was this did it all natural turned out great.