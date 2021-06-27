Purple Cake Batter
aka Purple Cake
Purple Cake Batter, also known as “Purple Cake,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple OG Kush with Cake Batter. The effects of Purple Cake Batter are more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a smooth toke and pleasant feelings. This strain will make you feel relaxed, calm, and clear headed. In large doses, Purple Cake Batter may make you feel tired and sleepy. The flavor profile of this strain is on the sweeter side. Purple Cake Batter tastes a bit fruity but is dominated by skunky sweet notes of vanilla with a nutty undertone. According to growers, this strain features frosted and wispy foliage with dark purple nested between heavy layers of trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly.com say Purple Cake Batter is often used for symptoms related to PTSD and chronic pain. Purple Cake Batter has an average flowering time of 60 days and produces an average yield. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Purple Cake Batter is 24% THC. This strain was originally bred by Mad Scientist Genetics.
Purple Cake Batter strain effects
Purple Cake Batter strain flavors
Purple Cake Batter strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
