At first I was a little skeptical about this strain. However, I am so happy I purchased it. A wonderful, smooth, and potent smell of the Purple family rips through. About 10-15 minutes after smoking, a very nice, calm and relaxed feeling grips the body, soon followed by a coherent clear happy head. I felt pain dissipate, anxiety drift away and relief for my PTSD, Chronic Pain, and anxiety. It’s now a must have on hand always, while experimenting with mixing this and a G Purps, or With Purple Crash.