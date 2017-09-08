Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of the best indicas i've ever had. Gave me a great body feeling as well and put me right to sleep. Very relaxing. The smell is amazing, like fruitness of grapes and cheese. I suggest you check this one out, it's one of my new favorite strains.
My friend has been through many strains and has quite a refined weed pallet. I trust him and so should you. So when he says it’s one of the best indica’s he’s ever had you best know it’s true. Don’t miss out people.
I would rate this strain of 4.5 or a five star I only smoked one bowl out of it and it put me on my ass. I was relaxed and all my pain in my back was gone. Definitely something to try if you have chronic pain.(Down Side) cotton mouth, munchies other then that one of the best strains I have had and I...