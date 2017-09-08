ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Cheddar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Cheddar.

Reviews

30

Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
odor strong enough to displace any deuce bomb trail left by your constipated grandpa
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dennisrob83
Member since 2017
Just bought this wonder strain for the first time this weekend and have to say love the taste and the non gluedness even though it's a indicia. killed my pain but kept me active and functing
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for samlamendola
Member since 2018
5/5 stars. this strain is some fire rope shelf and has me baked! i would give a 5/5😃.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for illendent
Member since 2015
Perfrct indica. This strain will leave you happy, euphoric, and very heavily sedated. It is the perfect smoke after a long day or if youre feeling anxious.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xXxpUnK420pRinCeSsxXx
Member since 2017
One of the best indicas i've ever had. Gave me a great body feeling as well and put me right to sleep. Very relaxing. The smell is amazing, like fruitness of grapes and cheese. I suggest you check this one out, it's one of my new favorite strains.
Avatar for 718fire
Member since 2018
My friend has been through many strains and has quite a refined weed pallet. I trust him and so should you. So when he says it’s one of the best indica’s he’s ever had you best know it’s true. Don’t miss out people.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lilSt0ney
Member since 2016
I would rate this strain of 4.5 or a five star I only smoked one bowl out of it and it put me on my ass. I was relaxed and all my pain in my back was gone. Definitely something to try if you have chronic pain.(Down Side) cotton mouth, munchies other then that one of the best strains I have had and I...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for creepizzy
Member since 2017
Love the taste &amp; smells delicious :) mellow happy high
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy