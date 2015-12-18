Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Cotton Candy.
Reviews
35
CaRnAgE42069
Member since 2018
smoking on some right now as i type, i starts out qith a sage-y taste then mellows out to an almost purple kool aid like taste fast forwars about 15 minutes when the calmness takes over and all yoyr worries melt away, loved this would definetly get again
I feel very warm and comfortable this strain is always great for a little romance my husband and I both feel really in the mood when smoking purple cotton candy and it elevates the experience to another level! 9/10 would recommend for a date night or Netflix and chill 😂
Grand Daddy Purp is one of my all-time faves. So this hybrid is insanely good, but in a chill, happy, goofy, creative way for me. Definitely evening. relaxing, or as others have said a great help with sleep in larger doses.
Rolled a jay of 80% Purple Cotton Candy mixed with 20% Gorilla Glue #5 (hi...
this is one of the best strains I have come across, I'm pretty sure that it is a kush. The effects are super strong as far as relaxing and just chilling, and it smells amazing extremely loud. This is some amazing herb.