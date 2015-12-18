ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for CaRnAgE42069
Member since 2018
smoking on some right now as i type, i starts out qith a sage-y taste then mellows out to an almost purple kool aid like taste fast forwars about 15 minutes when the calmness takes over and all yoyr worries melt away, loved this would definetly get again
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for mks89
Member since 2017
I feel very warm and comfortable this strain is always great for a little romance my husband and I both feel really in the mood when smoking purple cotton candy and it elevates the experience to another level! 9/10 would recommend for a date night or Netflix and chill 😂
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for granddaddyslurp
Member since 2018
Grand Daddy Purp is one of my all-time faves. So this hybrid is insanely good, but in a chill, happy, goofy, creative way for me. Definitely evening. relaxing, or as others have said a great help with sleep in larger doses. Rolled a jay of 80% Purple Cotton Candy mixed with 20% Gorilla Glue #5 (hi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dropdown710
Member since 2018
this is one of the best strains I have come across, I'm pretty sure that it is a kush. The effects are super strong as far as relaxing and just chilling, and it smells amazing extremely loud. This is some amazing herb.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for TC8888
Member since 2018
This strain is great for evening relaxation. Definitely washes away any apprehension or worry/anxiety. Very smooth &amp; tasty as well, with body comfort &amp; pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for weegee66
Member since 2017
Fire.... the taste of this strain is everything . The THC was at 17.9 and the Terp profile was ok . But it did the thing . I felt great all over , and heavy like a granddaddy purple high . Love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jacrummie
Member since 2017
This was awesome its smooth, normally Im coughing not this time, and I had a first timer join me was so relaxing, this has become my favorite
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jacrummie
Member since 2017
This was awesome it was smooth normally im coughing, but not his time, relaxing, mellow good taste, thanks Michele
Read full review
Reported
feelings