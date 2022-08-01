So I got this from a dispo near me and took it back to my house. I pulled into the driveway and had a thought that I would hot box my car to reminisce about the times when it was illegal and harder to get, so me and my girlfriend sparked it up; we smoked about 3/4 of the pre-roll. I feel like it did not hit me right away but my girlfriend was smacked, maybe it was the Rosin I was dabbing last weekend. So we decided to clip it and I would smoke it later, we got out of my car and the smoke bellowed out and I shut the door to my car. I then thought about how I should crack a wind to the car and I went back into my car to crack the window. Well once I got back out, it all hit my...and it hit me like a brick wall. I was SMACKED. Would highly recommend.