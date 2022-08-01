Purple Diamond reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Diamond.
Purple Diamond strain effects
Purple Diamond strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with PTSD
K........0
August 1, 2022
Relaxed
I am a heavy smoker and I'm also on this site 20 times a day. I finally made an account to tell you this strain is great if you have pain and or anxiety
s........1
February 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Experienced medical user. Great muscle relaxation, reduced joint pain, increased joint mobility, without head-fogginess or sleepy couch-lock. 6 out of 5.
m........1
March 22, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
ts was definitely gas wouldn't reccomend smoking it before an important event tho😆
l........D
March 9, 2024
Creative
Focused
So I got this from a dispo near me and took it back to my house. I pulled into the driveway and had a thought that I would hot box my car to reminisce about the times when it was illegal and harder to get, so me and my girlfriend sparked it up; we smoked about 3/4 of the pre-roll. I feel like it did not hit me right away but my girlfriend was smacked, maybe it was the Rosin I was dabbing last weekend. So we decided to clip it and I would smoke it later, we got out of my car and the smoke bellowed out and I shut the door to my car. I then thought about how I should crack a wind to the car and I went back into my car to crack the window. Well once I got back out, it all hit my...and it hit me like a brick wall. I was SMACKED. Would highly recommend.
t........e
June 9, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
This strain is one of the best ones I’ve had in a while. I’m currently faded and it is making me geeked.
p........d
February 3, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is so good!! It’ll make you want to lean your head back and say “Thank you, Jesus.”
C........9
July 14, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
7/10 a nice smooth high that last . Definitely geeked
g........1
March 28, 2021
it was gas