Purple Diamond
Purple Diamond is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Purps with Mt. Rainier. This strain is potent and known for producing creative and uplifting effects that are initially relaxing and mellow. With continued use, Purple Diamond will slip you down into a sedative state where the mind is calm and the body is numb to pain. This strain contains high levels of THC, making it ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. Purple Diamond features a mild berry and citrus flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help combat symptoms related to disorders like anxiety, pain, and depression. According to growers, this strain has purple and lime green foliage encrusted with white trichomes and amber hairs. Purple Diamond has an average flowering time of 8-9 weeks. This strain was originally bred by RedEyed Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Diamond, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Diamond strain effects
Purple Diamond strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with PTSD
